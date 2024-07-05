China foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asserted that the Philippines illegally intruded into Ayungin Shoal and violated her country’s sovereignty, prompting their coast guard to respond with law enforcement measures, including the confiscation of seven weapons from Filipino troops.

This was her response when asked during a regular press conference on July 5 if they had received communication from the Philippines demanding the return of the weapons.

“I am not familiar with the specifics, but what I can tell you is that the Philippines illegally intruded the waters of Ren’ai Jiao in China’s Nansha Qundao and seriously violated China’s sovereignty,” she stated.

“China Coast Guard responded with law enforcement measures that are fully legitimate, justified and lawful. We urge the Philippines to stop the infringement activities and provocations, and return to the right track of properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation,” she added.

Regarding the payment of ₱60 million in damages to the Philippine Navy for the damaged equipment, Mao Ning said that the country should face the consequences of its actions.

“The Philippine vessels were carrying out an illegal “resupply mission” which violated China’s territorial waters and staging a provocation when stopped by China Coast Guard, who acted lawfully and rightfully to defend China’s sovereignty. The Philippine side should face the consequences of its own action,” she said.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) seized the firearms on June 17 during when they confronted Philippine military personnel who were transporting provisions, including food, water, and other supplies, to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin.

AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. stated on July 4 that the Philippines has requested China to return the weapons and compensate ₱60 million for the equipment its CCG destroyed.

“Doon sa aking sulat, I demanded the return of seven firearms, yung mga baril na yun ay kinuha ng mga China Coast Guard na naka-box—naka-box kasi yung mga armas na yun kaya dinampot na lang nila yung mga pitong riple at sinira nila yung ating mga kagamitan and when we estimated the cost of the damage its ₱60 million,” he said.

Brawner stated that he issued the request in a letter sent to Defense Sec. Gilberto Teodoro Jr., with the expectation that it will be relayed to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), who will thereafter engage with China.