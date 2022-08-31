- Advertisement by Google -

Charges have yet to be filed by the police against a self-confessed rape-slay suspect and his alleged cohort in the Jovelyn Galleno case, despite the release on Monday of a DNA test result confirming the skeletal remains found last week as those of the victim.

On Monday, a Galleno family member took to social media to dispute local news reports that said they had already signed a complaint that police investigators had made to get the two suspects arrested.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s sister, Jocelyn Galleno, said that Leobert Dasmarinas and Jovert Valdestamon have not been charged yet.

“Kinausap lang kami about sa statements namin… hindi naman totoo na nagsampa kami… Wala pa nga nag uusap yung buong Galleno Family nagpost agad kayo na nagsampa kami grabe naman,” she stated in her social media post.

Family members had openly doubted the police investigation and had sought a separate investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The NBI said they are continuing with their investigation, which includes a separate DNA analysis on the skeletal remains discovered based on the suspects’ confession.

