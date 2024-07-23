Nine hill mynah birds, three of which were already dead, were rescued from a resident of Bicol Village, Barangay Sandoval, Bataraza, Palawan, around 4:27 p.m. on July 22.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old William Daton, is now facing charges for violating R.A. 9147, or the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.”

The operation was conducted by the Balabac Maritime Special Boat Crew, along with personnel from the Protection and Welfare for Animals and the P.H. Animal Welfare Project.

Authorities continue to investigate the apprehended suspect, especially since this is not the first time such an operation has occurred in various parts of Palawan.