A total of nine families were evacuated from the towns of Coron and Busuanga due to the impacts of the southwest monsoon influence by Typhoon Goring.

According to a report from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), as of August 30, there are currently 42 individuals from these families residing in various barangay and regional evacuation centers in the two towns.

Seven families came from the barangays of Old Busuanga and Cheey, while two families were from Brgy. Poblacion in Coron.

In the town of Cuyo, 10 houses were reported to have suffered partial damage.

In Busuanga, flooding was recorded in the barangays of Old Busuanga, Salvacion, Sto. Niño, and Buluang. However, the flooding has since receded, and no significant damage or casualties have been reported.

A landslide also occurred along the national highway in Sto Niño, but the road is now open for all types of vehicles.

Flooding was likewise documented in Coron in the localities of San Nicolas, Borac, and San Jose Spillway. The flood situation has since improved, the EOC report stated.

The southwest monsoon intensified by Goring also severely affected Pawa National High School, causing the roof of its faculty room to be blown off, confirmed PDRRMO chief Jerry Alili.

Two boats were also reported as completely destroyed in the barangays of San Isidro and Buluang in Busuanga. Additionally, the perimeter fence of Concepcion Elementary School was completely damaged due to the severe weather conditions.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Typhoon Goring has sustained its strength while moving in a west northwest direction over the sea west southwest of Basco, Batanes.

The latest available data indicates that the center of the typhoon’s eye is located approximately 125 km to the west southwest of the province.

Typhoon Goring is carrying maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near its center, with gusts reaching up to 240 km/h, and a central pressure of 920 hPa.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in causing blustery conditions across certain areas not covered by any wind warning signals, particularly in coastal regions and elevated/mountainous zones exposed to the winds. These areas include the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

It is anticipated that Typhoon Goring will maintain a primarily west northwestward trajectory as it crosses the Luzon Strait from today onward, ultimately exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either tonight or in the early hours of August 31.