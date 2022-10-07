Growing three different crops in sequence on the same land or triple cropping is being pushed by the government to improve food security in the country, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the NIA said triple cropping is feasible in the country’s irrigated agricultural lands and could eventually sustain the development of farm management in the Philippines.

“Adopting the practice of multiple cropping on irrigation systems can help in alleviating hunger, decreasing the overall cost of inputs, and controlling pests, weed growth, and disease infestation,” it added.

The cropping method is also seen to complement the government efforts to help farmlands ravaged by Super Typhoon Karding.

“It aims to promote the spirit of Bayanihan among NIA officials, local government officials, and farmers on operation and maintenance activities of irrigation systems, especially, canal clearing, dredging, and desilting operations after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding,” the NIA said.

NIA chief Benny Antiporda said triple cropping is possible if there is good coordination among the NIA, farmers, and other stakeholders.

The NIA said it is looking to adopt the triple cropping of Central Luzon.

According to the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), rice production loss this year has hit around PHP2.05 billion, affecting 163,162 hectares of agricultural land.

Nueva Ecija incurred the highest damage and volume loss in rice production, followed by Tarlac, Pampanga, Laguna, and Quezon.

During the first quarter of 2022, Central Luzon remained the highest producer of palay, securing 772,855 metric tons of palay production. (PNA)

