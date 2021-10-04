1The National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) aims to accelerate the construction of the Bagong Bayan Small Irrigation Project (SIP) in El Nido town by 70% in the third cropping season of 2021.

The irrigation project, according to Engr. Conrado Cardenas, Jr., division manager of PIMO, can irrigate a total firmed-up service area (FUSA) of 52 hectares and is now at 70.08 percent development as of September 15.

“Bagong Bayan SIP can irrigate a total Firmed Up Service Area (FUSA) of 52 hectares that can provide opportunities for farmers of El Nido to expand agricultural farming and livelihood which can be resulted to increase rice production and eventually secure food for the community in town whenever necessary,” he said.

The 50 farmer-beneficiaries are members of the Kasali ka Bagong Bayan Irrigator’s Association, Inc (IA) in El Nido.

The Bagong Bayan SIP is part of the 2021 irrigation projects with a total contract amount of P14,588,600.61 consists of a diversion dam and a total length of 2.6- kilometer canal lining. It also has a structure of six units drop structure, a unit of an elevated flume, one unit road crossing, a unit of headgate, and nine units DSTO awarded to RAK Trading and Construction.

It was started on May 14 and is expected to be completed within 210 calendar days.

NIA is still working on the remaining 100 meters of barrel flume, 550 meters of the lateral canal, and six meters of canal lining until November 15.

Cardenas said that NIA PIMO is compliant with the appropriate health precautions and with other guidelines for the construction of the irrigation project.

“The agency assures to maintain its commitment by monitoring and constructing a quality of irrigation projects to increase rice self-sufficiency and address food hunger and poverty in the province,” he added.

(Source: Palawan IMO)