The National Irrigation Administration in Mimaropa and its Palawan Irrigation Management Office has forwarded a list of 128 Irrigators Associations (IAs) comprising 8,120 farmers in the province to the Department of Labor and Employment as potential beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

TUPAD offers emergency employment opportunities for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers, promoting community resilience and prosperity.

Farmers facing challenges in their planting activities are eligible for assistance through this initiative.

According to NIA, based on their discussions with DOLE, accredited farmer beneficiaries are expected to participate in community service, such as canal cleaning, contributing to the community while receiving financial assistance.

NIA highlighted that this collaborative effort seeks to address both the immediate employment needs of farmers and promotes community service for the betterment of agricultural livelihoods impacted by climate-related issues.