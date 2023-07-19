The final inspection of the Papualan Small Irrigation Project (SIP) has been completed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in Mimaropa Region and the Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO).

The activity on July 12 was led by NIA Regional Manager Ronilio M. Cervantes and PIMO Division Manager Armando L. Flores. The project, valued at P31 million, involved the construction of canal linings and canal structures by PJ Construction and Supply starting on June 16, 2022.

The primary objective of the Papualan SIP is to provide reliable irrigation services to 100 hectares of farmland in Barangay Decalachao, the initiative of which is to enhance the livelihoods of 30 farmer-beneficiaries associated with the Papualan Irrigators Association (IA) while also bolstering food security in the region.

During the final inspection, Flores, along with Senior Engineer Mary Grace Cartagena, Engineer Nimrod Maceda, Palawan IMO Project-In-Charge (PIC), a hydrologist, an inspectorate team, Institutional Development Unit (IDU) Community Relations Assistant (CRA) Marfen Sarmiento, the contractor, and Papualan IA President Danilo Laab and Board of Directors (BOD) member Ernesto D. Francisco Sr., assessed the project’s infrastructure.

They carefully examined the 9.627 km canal lining, 160 meters of the barrel left main canal, 40 meters of the barrel left lateral A, and 28 meters of the elevated flume. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure that the contractor adhered to the specifications outlined in the plans, guaranteeing the long-term success and sustainability of the irrigation project. (R. Rodriguez)