About three units of multi-purpose tribal halls in Aborlan were turned over by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to indigenous cultural communities of the town as part of the compromise agreement under the Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP).

The tribal halls were constructed in barangays of Iraan, Sagpangan, and Isaub in Aborlan in compliance with the compromise agreement executed to compensate areas affected by the implementation of the Ibato-Iraan SRIP.

Division manager Engr. Conrado Cardenas, Jr of Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) said that tribal halls were designed to cater to Indigenous people’s needs (IP). The spaces will be used for meetings, traditional ceremonies, and gatherings of the community.

Photo from National Irrigation Administration – Palawan IMO

“The compromise agreement aimed at ensuring the rights and interests of IPs is appropriately considered,” Cardenas noted.

Each tribal hall costs P2, 251, 469 with three office rooms, conference rooms, three comfort rooms, and a storage room. The construction was completed on June 29 and turned over on July 13.

The Ibato-Iraan SRIP is one of the multi-million irrigation projects of the agency with a total contract amount of P780 million. The monitoring of the project was both pursued by the provincial and regional offices under Engr. William P. Ragodon.

Photo from National Irrigation Administration – Palawan IMO

As of June 30, it has 88.21 percent of accomplishment and will be operating on September 22, 2023. The project will irrigate 860-hectare of agricultural land.

Once completed, farmers and communities will have greater access to improved crop yields, food security, employment growth, and economic development.