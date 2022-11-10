The National Housing Authority (NHA) will provide additional cash grants to approximately 824 families whose homes were destroyed by Typhoon Odette in identified disaster areas in Palawan.

A media advisory from Jose Martin Oanes, information officer of the NHA’s Information Division, said the distribution is a continuation of the Emergenct Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) that “provides quick cash assistance to calamity-stricken areas.”

In this case, families whose homes were destroyed by Super Typhoon Odette will get an additional cash grant or Special EHAP.

The distribution will be on November 11 in Brgy. Sicsican in Puerto Princesa City, and Roxas and San Vicente municipalities in northern Palawan, and on November 12, in Taytay and El Nido municipalities.

