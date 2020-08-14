NFW marks 43rd anniversary by renewing commitment to defend the Western Frontier

Philippine Navy FOIC Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo during his speech Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon in Barangay San Miguel for the 43rd Founding Anniversary of the Naval Forces West. // Image courtesy of the NFW

Commodore Renato P. David, commander of the NFW led the event at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon in the city with guest of honor and speaker Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, the Flag Officer in Command (FOIC) of the Philippine Navy.

The Naval Forces West (NFW) on Thursday marked its 43rd Founding Anniversary by renewing naval operations commitment in defense of the country’s Western Frontier.

Commodore Renato P. David, commander of the NFW led the event at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon in the city with guest of honor and speaker Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, the Flag Officer in Command (FOIC) of the Philippine Navy.

This year’s celebration theme is “43 Years of Naval Operations in Defense of the Country’s Western Frontier.”

In his speech, David said the NFW anniversary is not just a celebration but an opportunity for their officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resource, and operational control units to recommit themselves to do better in serving the country.

“As we celebrate today, let us take this opportunity to recommit ourselves to always do better. Let us take inspiration with the thought that the assertion of our claims in the West Philippine Sea is our best gift to the Filipino nation and for our future generation,” David said.

Bacordo also supported the renewal of commitment, telling the men and women of the NFW to continue being efficient and dynamic even in the face of challenges.

“Let this occasion mark the renewal of your commitment to duty and country. In the many years ahead, may you be guided by the same vibrance, efficiency, and dynamism that you have always manifested in your faithful service to our maritime nation,” he said.

The celebration was highlighted by the presentation of the Command’s accomplishments through an Audio Visual Presentation (AVP) and the awarding of the distinguished individuals, units, and stakeholders that immensely contributed to NFW accomplishments in the span of one year.

Afterward, in the afternoon, Bacordo also held a “Talk to the Troops” as part of his first official visit since his assumption as the FOIC of the Navy in February this year.

The Naval Forces West is the Naval Operating Force of the Philippine Navy in the Western Philippines with the mission to “To conduct naval and maritime operations in order to support WESCOM in the accomplishment of its mission”.

It was activated on August 16, 1977, as Western Philippines Naval Support Activity (WPNSA) headed by its then commander Capt Apolinario C. Jalandoon.