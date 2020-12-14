NFW gains ‘Best Safety Implementing Unit for 2020’ from Philippine Navy

Photos posted by the NFW on its social media account shows its commander, Commodore Renato David, receiving the plaque of recognition from Navy Flag-Officer-in-Command Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo.

The Naval Forces West (NFW) in Palawan was recognized as the “Best Philippine Navy Safety Implementing Unit for Calendar Year 2020”.

Photos posted by the NFW on its social media account shows its commander, Commodore Renato David, receiving the plaque of recognition from Navy Flag-Officer-in-Command Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo.

Naval Forces West obtained the highest rating of 99.55 percent on Operating Command Category during the PN Annual Safety Management Audit.

The command also committed to rendering services continuously that would uplift the standards of its duty and personnel.

“The Naval Forces West continues to maintain and uplift the standards set forth by the Naval Safety Office in order to adhere to a more safe work environment for the sailors and marines keeping the operational readiness of The Command at its best,” the NFW said.

The NFW has jurisdiction over the country’s entire western frontier, including Kalayaan Islands Group (KIG).

