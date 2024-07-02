The 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the paving of the Culandanum-Panalingaan Cross Country Road in the town of Bataraza, southern Palawan.

The regional office of the department said Monday, July 1, that the project aims to alleviate the recurring issues during the rainy season, such as impassable and muddy roads.

Based on Palawan 2nd District Engineer Noel Fuentebella’s report to DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, the project involved the construction of a 6.70-meter-wide Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a thickness of 280 millimeters.

The project’s total length is 5.072 lane kilometers. It comprises erosion control measures such as concrete shoulders, reinforced concrete box and pipe culverts, reinforced concrete lined canals, and grouted riprap.

This project aims to address the need for better road conditions to facilitate improved accessibility and connectivity, thereby promoting economic growth and improving the quality of life for local communities.

By converting unpaved segments into durable paved roads, the project supports the local government’s efforts to promote regional development and sustainability.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Concrete paving ng Culandanum-Panalingaan Cross Country Road sa Bataraza, natapos na ng DPWH Palawan 2nd DEO

Natapos na ng 2nd Disrict Engineering Office (DEO) ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPW) ang pagsesemento ng Culandanum-Panalingaan Cross Country Road sa bayan ng Bataraza, sa southern Palawan, upang maibsan na ang paulit-ulit na problema tuwing tag-ulan, tulad ng mga hindi madaanan at maputik na kalsada.

Sa ulat ni Palawan 2nd District Engineer Noel Fuentebella kay DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, sinabi nito na ang proyekto ay isang konstruksyon ng Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) na may lapad na 6.70-metro at kapal na 280-millimeters.

Sumasaklaw umano ito sa kabuuang haba na 5.072 lane kilometers. Kasama sa proyekto ang pagdaragdag ng concrete shoulders, reinforced concrete box at pipe culverts, reinforced concrete lined canals, at grouted riprap para sa erosion control.

Ang nasabing proyekto ay naglalayong tugunan ang pangangailangan para sa mas maayos na kondisyon ng kalsada upang mapadali ang accessibility at connectivity ng sa gayon ay mapalago ang ekonomiya at mapabuti ang kalidad ng buhay ng mga lokal na komunidad.

Sa pamamagitan ng pag-convert ng mga unpaved segments sa matibay na kalsada, sinusuportahan ng proyekto ang mga pagsisikap ng lokal na pamahalaan na isulong ang regional development at sustainability.