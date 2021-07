Newborn baby dumped in irrigation canal in Aborlan

The body of a male newborn infant in an irrigation canal in Barangay Plaridel, Aborlan

The body of a male newborn infant was discovered in an irrigation canal only yards from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) monitoring station in Barangay Plaridel in Aborlan town on Saturday afternoon, the police reported.

According to Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) chief P/Lt. Eric Dalisay, a certain Rolando Tillo was supposed to clean the irrigation canal around 4;45 p.m. on July 24 when he saw the baby floating bare in the water.

“Sa ngayon, ay patuloy ang pangangalap natin ng impormasyon kaugnay dito. With the coordination ng lahat ng barangay kapitan ng munispiyo, inaalam natin kung may mga buntis ba sa kanilang mga lugar before na hindi nanganak o napabalitang nanganak o mga ganung insidente,” he said.

“Marami pa rin kaming tinitingnang angulo para mahuli natin kung sino ang gumawa nito,” Dalisay said.

Meanwhile, with the help of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), the baby was ordered to be immediately buried.

