New weather system spotted inside PAR

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local weather specialist Nestor Igna said that fair weather will still be experienced in Puerto Princesa and Palawan.

After tropical depression Dindo, a new low pressure area has occurred inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the local weather bureau has stated.

“Kasalukuyan umiiral sa kanlurang bahagi ng bansa itong weather system o hanging Habagat at dito sa east southeast ng Davao ay may namumuong low-pressure area ngunit mababa ang posibilidad na ito ay maging isang bagyo,” he said.

“Sa Puerto Princesa City at lalawigan ng Palawan ay inaasahan na magiging maganda ang lagay ng panahon, sa umaga ay magiging araw at sa hapon ay magiging maalinsangan ang panahon,” he said.

The LPA inside LPA was recently located at east southeast of Davao city by 3:00 am and PAGASA said that it has a low chance of developing into a storm.

However, the LPA will also bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Mindanao area.

He added that localized thunderstorms will be expected at elevated areas.

