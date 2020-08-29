New Taytay hospital breaks ground

“Mas malapit na sya sa kabayanan. Ang ospital na ito ay para sa mga critical patients, ‘yong kritikal na talaga, na kailangan na i-ospital na sya, dagdag ito sa kasalukuyang ospital ng bayan ng Taytay,“ Governor Alvarez said in his message

Palawan Governor Jose Chavez Alvarez led the ground breaking ceremony of the new Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sitio Arado 2 in Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay municipality.

“Mas malapit na sya sa kabayanan. Ang ospital na ito ay para sa mga critical patients, ‘yong kritikal na talaga, na kailangan na i-ospital na sya, dagdag ito sa kasalukuyang ospital ng bayan ng Taytay,“ Governor Alvarez said in his message

Taytay Mayor Romy Salvame expressed his appreciation to the project, citing its role in upgrading the critical health care for their residents. He noted that this will be in conjunction with their ongoing establishment of another Rural Health Unit (Big) building in Barangay Sandoval to cater mild cases/symptoms only.

“Masaya po na kahit papaano dalawa na ang ospital namin. It’s another accomplishment for Taytayanos kasi matagal na namin itong iniexpect. Actually,’yong nakaraang buwan pa sana ‘yan na umpisahan kaya lang nagkaroon ng problema na may banta sa COVID na binabantayan,“ Salvame told Palawan News.

The ceremonial ground breaking was also attended by Department of Health Assistant Secretary Dr. Maria Francia Laxamana, Regional Director, CHD MIMAROPA Dr. Mario Baquilod, Congressman Franz Chikoy Alvarez and Congressman Mikee Romero.

