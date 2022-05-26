The new minimum wage in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan will take effect on June 10, increasing the prevailing daily rate of P35 per working day throughout the region.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) National Wages Productivity Commission (NWPC) has concurred with the Regional Wage Board’s recommendation to increase the prevailing minimum wage for the MIMAROPA region.

“MIMAROPA minimum wage earners in private establishments are set to receive beginning June 10, 2022, P35.00 wage increase,” the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-MIMAROPA stated on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

(Photo courtesy of Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-MIMAROPA)

With the new wage increase, the daily minimum wage for establishments in employing 10 workers and above is now pegged at P355 from the previous P320, while those employing less than 10 workers is set at P329 from P294.

The move came after four years since the DOLE last decided to increase the minimum pay of workers in the capital, which subsequently trailed other regional wage board for pay hike including Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Western Visayas Region, CARAGA Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN Region.