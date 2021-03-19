New management to take over Sheridan resort near Underground River attraction

A major leisure facility in Palawan, the 3-star Sheridan Beach Resort and Spa in Sabang, Bgy. Cabayugan, Puerto Princesa City, formally announced closure on Thursday( March 18 ), effective March 20, 2021.

While the Sheridan management statement did not disclose the reason behind the closure, a city official told Palawan News that the facility has been undergoing repairs and will be under new management.

“Yung closure nila ay for repair. Nag give way pa nga ito ng livelihood sa tao dahil they employed 300 plus na workers. Mag close ang Sheridan pero bagong management papalit,” Elizabeth Maclang, Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) superintendent, said.

Maclang confirmed earlier reports that the resort will be managed by Mariott International Inc., a multinational diversified hospitality company that franchises and manages a broad portfolio of hotel and leisure facilities.

“Mariott-managed na sila. Magiging Sheraton at mas high-end and mas maka attract ng tourist especially sa international,” she added.

Despite tourism being reopened in the city just this first week of March, bringing hope to a lot of establishments and locals depending on this industry, the Sheridan management bid their farewell while thanking the people from all around the world who had been with them through the years.

In the official statement posted on the resort’s Facebook page, Sheridan Beach Resort and Spa expressed their warm thanks to its guests and the community saying, “As we draw to a close, we would like to thank all of our guests, may of whom returned to Sheridan time and time again. To the people of Sabang who have welcomed us with open arms, its been our privilege to be a part of your wonderful community.”

The statement also highlighted the management’s gratitude to their employees who may be one of the most affected as they halt the resort’s operations.

“Most of all, to the men and women who make up the Sheridan team, words cannot express our profound gratitude for your service and loyalty.

They are also optimistic that amidst the pandemic situation and even with their closure, Palawan will remain to be a haven for tourism.

“The future is bright in Sabang. There’s no question that better opportunities still lie in wait for this small patch of paradise. Palawan beckons and people will continue to come.”

Sheridan was one of the biggest leisure and tourism establishments in Palawan to close its operations following the shutdown of The Legend Hotel Palawan in November 2020, which closed doors after 21 years in the running.

A premier luxury resort and recognized as the “First Green Resort in the Philippines,” Sheridan Beach Resort and Spa was known to champion environmental sustainability in one of Palawan’s protected areas, being only 15 minutes away by boat from one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

WP Post Author Lara Grace Palay is a student-intern reporter of Palawan News and is currently taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies at University of the Philippines Visayas. She covers special reports in tourism, business and other human interest stories. Her interests includes singing, painting, and volunteering in civic organizations like the Girl Scouts of the Philippines. See author's posts