New LPA predicted to pass

A new low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) could develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, according to the state weather bureau.

It is also expected to traverse a path between Mindoro and Palawan early Monday morning going to the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja said Saturday morning that the LPA was located at 440 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

“Iyong forecast movement nitong low-pressure area ay west northwest, posibleng matamaan ng sentro nito ang eastern Visayas then going dito sa pagitan ng Bicol region at central Visayas pagsapit ng hapon o gabi mamaya,” he said.

PAGASA added that the LPA has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression while traversing between southern Luzon and Visayas area and will be named “Tonyo”.

PAGASA said Tonyo will be the 20th storm to be experienced in the country this year.

