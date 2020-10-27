New LPA develops into tropical depression, to be named ‘Rolly’ when it enters PAR

The state weather bureau said Tuesday that the center of the TD was estimated based on all available data at 2,125 kilometers east of Central Luzon, still outside PAR.

The low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA is monitoring east of Southern Luzon has developed into a Tropical Depression (TD), according to a cyclone advisory released by PAGASA.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h), gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and moving north northwest at 15 km/h.

PAGASA said the TD will move northwestward or west-northwestward on October 27 through Thursday, then southwestward by Friday towards the Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area.

On the forecast track, it may enter the PAR Wednesday evening or Thursday. It developed into a TD at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It is forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm (TS) category in the next 72 hours.

This disturbance is not affecting the weather over any portion of the country at this time, said PAGASA.

Once inside the PAR, the TD will be given the local name “ROLLY”.

Quinta intensifies while moving towards WPS

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, typhoon “Quinta”, which left two persons dead in Palawan, has intensified further as it moves westward over the West Philippine Sea.

The state weather bureau said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains hoisted over Kalayaan Islands.

Its center was located based on all available data at 310 kilometers north northwest of Kalayaan Islands, Palawan, outside PAR.

Quinta will move generally west-northwestward or westward towards the central portion of Vietnam.

