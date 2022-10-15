The Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) announced that all new customers applying for a LANDBANK deposit account shall be provided a cardless account, effective 04 October 2022.

New account holders will be enrolled in the LANDBANK iAccess and Mobile Banking App (MBA), and will benefit from having convenient access to digital banking services, including inter-bank transactions via InstaPay and PESOnet.

Cardless account holders can also use the LANDBANK MBA to access their account and withdraw cash from 2,889 LANDBANK Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) nationwide, which have been upgraded with a cardless withdrawal feature.

Cardless cash deposit is likewise available via 231 LANDBANK Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) nationwide.

However, new LANDBANK customers may still opt for a physical LANDBANK ATM card for a minimal fee of P150.00.

The state-run Bank assures customers that it maintains the highest level of security in all its systems, while also reminding customers to remain vigilant against online banking fraud and scams.

About Post Author