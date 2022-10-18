The Sangguniang Panlungsod has approved a new ordinance fixing the minimum fare for motorized tricycles at P12 minimum for the first two kilometers and an additional P2 for every succeeding kilometer.

Under the “New Tricycle Fare Ordinance of 2021” which amended City Ordinance 1129, the tricycle fare adjustment will be bracketed where “the minimum fare shall be automatically adjusted based on the prevailing price of gasoline, subject to the mandatory twenty percent (20%) discount provided for by existing laws for senior citizens, persons with disability and students.”

The bracketing system was approved by the City Tricycle Franchising and Regulatory Board (CTFRB) which was requested by the Federation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association of Puerto Princesa City (FTODA) through Resolution No. 24, series of 2022.

Under the bracket system, minimum fares in tricycle will be automatically adjusted by P2 for every P10 increase or decrease in the price of gasoline. The system was agreed upon by the federation in the resolution to cut short the public consultations which takes time before a fare adjustment is implemented.

“The CTFRB acted upon the request and adopted it in toto for increase of tricycle fare in the city except yung additionan per kilometer kung saan ay tinanggal yung P0.25,” Councilor Nesario G. Awat said.

Awat who chairs the city council’s Committee on Transportation said public consultations conducted by the committee went smoothly as representatives from sectors concerned raised no objection to the new ordinance.

“Walang tumutol sa pagtaas dahil nauunawaan ng ating mga kababayan yung pagtaas din ng presyo ng gasolina sa lungsod,” he explained.

“Ang nangyari lang dito ay adjustable na yung pagtaas ng pamasahe dahil hindi naman stable yung pagtaas ng gasolina at ito ay depende rin sa pagtaas ng gasoline o yung tinatawag na bracket system,” he added.

Tricycle operators and drivers are also mandated to post within public view inside their tricycle, in front of their sidecars facing the passenger, a copy of laminated Fare Matrix per TODA with a size of A4 bond paper, as well as, their laminated Personal Identification Card with a size of 3×4 inches issued by their respective TODA, and a hotline number of the City Traffic Management Office.

