The Gray Man, an American spy action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page, has released its official first look images as Netflix prepares to release it worldwide on July 22.

The film is based on the same-titled Mark Greaney book series and follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a.ka. Sierra Six, a mysterious, highly-skilled CIA black ops mercenary who was taken out of a federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to operate as a shadow executioner for the agency.

Gentry doesn’t exist, which is why he’s known as The Gray Man.

But the hunter quickly becomes the hunted after he unearths agency secrets. With a bounty on his head, Gentry flees a global manhunt led by his demented former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Luckily, he has agent Dani Miranda (Armas) on his side.

The Gray Man (2022). Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen. Cr. Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

The Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the Marvel stalwarts who brought the world Avengers: Endgame and Extraction, both starring Chris Hemsworth. The screenplay is by Joe, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

The Russo brothers told Netflix’s Tudum global virtual fan event that The Gray Man is an “incredibly mysterious character with a highly secretive past.”

“In essence, he’s a ghost,” they said. “A minimalist, [whose] job is to hide in plain sight. Kill when he needs to kill, and disappear.”

“Creating an interior life that translates in the most subtle and sublime ways. He also has fantastic control of his physicality. In essence, he is The Gray Man (minus the kill orders),” they added.

The Gray Man (2022). Rege-Jean Page as Carmichael. Cr. Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

The Russo brothers, who have a long relationship with Evans, having directed him in two Captain America blockbusters as well as the Avengers franchise, said they have no doubt he would fulfill the rigors of his character as Hansen.

They said Evans is one of the most technically brilliant actors with whom they’ve ever collaborated.

“He’s also a brilliant student of human behavior, which makes all of his choices, whether he’s playing Captain America or a sociopathic ex-CIA agent, [emotionally] truthful. But we do want to go on record and say that, while Ryan Gosling may be The Gray Man, Chris Evans is certainly not a sociopath,” they said.

The Gray Man (2022) Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Other actors in the cast include Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The producers are Anthony, Joe, Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are McFeely, Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.