Hey, evers and nevers!

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel The School for Good and Evil, a fantasy fairytale set in an imaginary place known as Endless Woods.

The film follows the unlikely friendship between Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they are swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil.

To their horror, they appear to have been assigned to the incorrect schools. Agatha becomes an “ever” student in the School for Good, while Sophie ends up being a “never” student in the School for Evil.

Agatha has all the characteristics of a true witch thanks to her dark aesthetic and eccentric mother, while Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, wants to become a princess in order to escape her mundane existence.

Netflix moved the release date from its original plan of October 21 to give viewers a chance to watch the film that was directed by Paul Feig earlier than expected.

Along with Caruso and Wylie, notable actors including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, and Cate Blanchett as “The Storian” will have prominent roles in the movie.

