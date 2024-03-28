The National Electrification Administration (NEA) will conduct the competitive selection process (CSP) for the 55 megawatt power supply contract for the Palawan grid.

Engineer Rez Contrivida, general manager of Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), said that NEA is now working on the finalization of the terms of reference (TOR) before proceeding with the issuance of an invitation to bid.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has already approved the Power Supply Procurement Plan (PSPP) for the 55 MW, which is needed for NEA to conduct the CSP.

“Right now they are in TOR finalization; after that invitation to bid, para makapag-bid na at makahanap tayo ng supplier sa ating Palawan grid—around 55 MW, ang nakalagay sa guidelines ay open technology,” he said.

Contrivida said the CSP to be conducted by NEA has no difference from the bidding conducted by PALECO. However, this CSP is under time pressure, which needs to be facilitated immediately before the first emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) ends on October 15.

PALECO entered into an EPSA with Delta P. Inc. (DPI) to avoid rotational power interruptions after the release of a Supreme Court ruling in 2019 in the case of Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas against the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Aside from its agreement with DPI, PALECO also entered into another EPSA with DMCI to address the power gap with the end of its contract with Palawan Power Generation, Inc. (PPGI) this year.

Under EPSA, member-consumer-owners of Paleco are paying the true cost of generation rate (TCGR) in the absence of subsidies.

The 55 MW will include power generated under two emergency agreements and the projected power demand in 2024.

“Rush ito kaya kailangan mabilis matapos,” Contrivida said. (RG/PIA MIMAROP -Palawan)