The NCCC Supermarket is bringing back its “Go Green” shopping campaign with the Grand Eco-Bag Day, the goal of which is to encourage people to use paper bags and eco-bags.

OIC Area Manager Glenn Mae Sicon said that the company’s advocacy and environmental campaign started in 2016 and is in line with City Ordinance No. 993 prohibiting the use of plastic bags, which was approved in 2019.

“Nais po naming i-revive ang halaga ng pagiging eco-friendly through the Eco-bag Day every Tuesday. We also make it a rewarding shopping experience by giving away freebies to those shoppers na magpa- participate. Gusto naming -strengthen ang Go Green awareness dito sa Palawan to encourage our consumers, pati mga empleyado natin na tumulong sa kahit anong paraan for us to help save the environment,” she said.

The company was delighted to see a lot of customers who participated in the Eco-Bag Day as it shifted the packaging style, leading to more environment-friendly bags.

Sicon appreciated it as a sign that locals have a good response to their advocacy.

According to Beth Maryan, one of the customers, switching to the use of the eco bag is one way of helping the community in the environmental protection campaign.

“As far as being a consumer is concerned, syempre it’s my part in helping also the city and the nation and the world. Be free from the plastics that are not really required. Pwede naman tayo gumamit ng eco bag that we can reuse at least we are extending the life of materials we have,” she said.

Imelda Arzaga also viewed it as more sustainable than plastic bags, which cause waste in the community.

“Para sa akin, mas makakabuti ito. Kasi ang eco bag, pag-uwi ng bahay, mapapakinabangan pa hindi tulad ng plastic. Kapag puro plastic, makikita mo rin sa kalsada, tapon dito at tapon doon,” she said.

Each counter at the NCCC Supermarket has eco-bags in different sizes depending on the needs of the customer at an affordable price. The purchased goods can also be packaged in a box or paper bags if the customers want them to.

Aside from buying eco bags inside the mall, customers are also encouraged to bring their old eco bags and reuse them to promote a sustainable way of packaging. She added that it will also help customers lower their expenses.

Around 10 percent of the mall’s daily foot traffic is using eco bags or bringing their own bags.

Raffy and Tess Escamilla said that the campaign of the NCCC Supermarket is aligned with their practice as they are used to bringing their own bags while doing grocery shopping. They are also persuaded by their children to switch to more eco-friendly ways of living and to recycle.

“Nakaka-save kami sa garbage kasi may time na ang hirap din mag-dispose ng plastics. Ito iwa-wash mo lang and then for the next shopping ‘yon na naman. Napa-practice namin ang recycling—marami na rin kami nababalitaan na ‘di maganda dahil sa plastic, napakalaking bagay na either box or brown paper na nangagaling sa mga grocery like nito,” the couple said.

Aida Tabulod, customer, also viewed it as a way to stop problems like flooding wherein plastics are involved.

“Iyan ang dahilan ng mga pagbaha, unting pag-ulan lang bumabaha na. Kung ang plastic lagi ang gagamitin natin, babalik lang sa atin. Ang plastic hindi natutunaw,” she stressed.

The GO Green shopping effort of NCCC Supermarket helps to continuously reiterate the benefit of shifting to eco bags, Sicon added. It will also help remind people that they can help protect the environment by using sustainable packaging.

“Timely siya to remind our kababayan na let’s help Palawan din pagdating sa pag-save ng ating environment,” Sicon said.

The NCCC Supermarket said it hoped to get more support from its customers, and it doesn’t think it will be a problem for them to shop there.

