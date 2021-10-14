A couple who were allegedly having an illicit affair was detained Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Bagong Sikat, Puerto Princesa City, by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Palawan after the woman’s husband filed a complaint.

Julie and her alleged “other man,” Ivan, were apprehended at a Bagong Sikat house where they were believed to be cohabiting.

The husband, who did not want to be identified, said that before he and Julie separated in 2019, he had caught her with Ivan many times. He said Julie would even pay visits to Ivan, which is why they were constantly short of money since the other man had no work.

- Advertisement -

“December 15, 2019, kami naghiwalay, pero bago pa yan sinusundan ko na yan siya madalas, lahat ng mga sinasakyan nyang traysikel pagbaba niya hinahabol ko. Tinatanong ko kung saan siya na pick-up, sinasabi sa akin sa Junction 1, mayroon din nagsasabi sa Crimson Liberty, doon nakatira ang kabet niya,” the husband said.

Even though he was exhausted from driving his tricycle to earn money, the husband claimed that he still had to make a meal for their child when he goes home, since Julie had ignored her responsibilities.

Julie’s affair, he said, is the reason they constantly run out of money, despite what they earn from their jobs and the rent from the home they’re leasing.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, hawakan mo na ang mga rent sa boarding house, iyo na ang suweldo mo. Ako na bahala sa mga pagkain natin dito sa bahay. Mangongolekta siya ng upa, tapos hindi mo siya matanong kung saan na ang pera dahil walang pambayad sa kuryente, magagalit na siya bigla,” the husband said.

“Ang anak niya pagdating galing school, di pa kumakain. Siya dederetso na sa kuwarto matutulog,’yun pala naka-Jolibee na,” he added.

However, Julie said that her husband’s allegations are baseless. What is true is that he is allegedly abusing her, and as a result, she has lost all affection for him.

Julie claimed that her husband seemed to have a “psychological problem” that’s causing him to be jealous all the time. She took care of him for years when he was sick, but eventually got tired because he’s hurting her.

Julie said she and Ivan have no relationship.

“Matagal ko siyang inalaagan, pagbaba niya ng barko inalagaan ko na siya ng halos 10 taon, kapag nagseselos siya sinasaktan niya na agad ako, pumapasok ako sa trabaho, alam ng mga katrabaho ko may mga pasa ako sa mukha, dito sa mata. Dahil yun sa pambubogbog niya. Kung ikaw ba ang babae magtitiis ka ba sa ganoon?,” Julie said.

“Kababata ko si Ivan, pag-alis ko sa bahay namin, tumuloy ako sa kaibigan ko, tapos mga after 6 months saka na kami nagsama ni Ivan. Hindi po totoo ang sinasabi ng mister ko na bago kami naghiwalay ay may relasyon na kami ni Ivan,” she added.

Ivan, on the other hand, said that they were surprised Julie’s husband filed a complaint due to the fact that he was already involved with another woman. Ivan also said that he and Julie started their relationship in September 2019.

“September po — alam ko na mayroon na siyang asawa, kababata ko kasi siya at alam ko din na hindi na sila ok ng kaniyang mister. At saka may phsycological problem na nga din daw po ang lalaki at lagi siya sinasaktan,” Ivan said.

Ivan said that if Julie’s husband forgives them, he will let go of her.