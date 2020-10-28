Navy welcomes newly-commissioned sailor reservists

Naval Forces West (NFW) commander Commodore Renato David personally pinned the rank insignias to Lt. Junior Grade Romeo Cadang and Lt. Junior Grade Rhitt Donesa, both residents of the city.

The Philippine Navy (PN) welcomed two newly-commissioned sailor reservists Sunday at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon (NSAJ) in Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

Naval Forces West (NFW) commander Commodore Renato David personally pinned the rank insignias to Lt. Junior Grade Romeo Cadang and Lt. Junior Grade Rhitt Donesa, both residents of the city.

David was assisted by Naval Reserve Center West (NRCW) commander Col. Leo Frincillo.

As part of the Navy reserve force, Cadang and Donesa will assist in the socio-economic development in their area of responsibility, support rescue and relief operations during calamities and disasters, render services in times of emergencies, and others.

David stressed in his speech that they should always remember the three big responsibilities that lie beyond their oath — authority, responsibility, and accountability.

He also said that every reservist should live up to the standards of the Navy as they protect the label and uniform entrusted to them for their deeds to reflect the organization.

“The utilization of PN reservists is an integral part of NFW’s mission accomplishments as they are an effective force multiplier. As they have voluntarily given their service, the reservists are very helpful, especially in humanitarian assistance and disaster response activities of the Command such as the NFW efforts against COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The event was attended by NFW and NRCENW officers and enlisted personnel, and the sailors and marines reservist in the city.

