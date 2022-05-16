The Naval Forces West (NFW) in Palawan celebrated the Philippine Navy’s (PN) 124th anniversary with a bloodletting event at the SM City Puerto Princesa over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, the NFW said its personnel led the activity on May 14 in close cooperation with the local chapter of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the management of the mall where it was held.

The event was participated in by sailors, marines, coast guard auxiliary members, and army reservists in celebration of the navy’s anniversary, which was founded on May 20, 1898.

A total of 126 donors were gathered amounting to 63,000cc of precious blood.

The NFW and the PRC ensure that the donated blood will be used to aid the people of Palawan.