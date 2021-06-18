Narra waives rentals on public market stalls during pandemic

Public market stallholders in Narra will not be charged their monthly rentals while under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The Sangguiang Bayan approved on June 14 an ordinance exempting them from paying their rental fees when the market area is under ECQ or MECQ.

Restaurants, refreshment parlors, beauty salons, barber shops, and other similar businesses, will not be charged, as long as they are within the public market area, said Councilor Cenon Garcia, the ordinance’s principal author.

“Ginawa natin ito para to help them — ang mga maliliit nating nagnenegosyo sa loob ng public market, at gagawin at ipapatupad po ito lagi kapag nasa MECQ o ECQ sila. Free rental na, hindi na sila magbabayad dahil siyempre nagsara ang business nila,” Garcia said.

Maxima Garcellan, market supervisor at the NMESO, she said the ordinance already covers those inside the market that will no longer be charged for half a month or 15 days rent from June 1 to June 15.

“Nasa more or less 10 small restaurants mayroon tayo sa loob, may mga salon and refreshments dahil close po sila from June 1, hindi na sila pagbabayarin ng kalahating buwan. P1,200 na lang babayaran nila from June 16 to June 30 if ever magbubukas na sila muli dahil MGCQ narin tayo,” she said.

Barangay Poblacion, which covers the public market from June 1 to June 15, had been placed under MECQ. The MECQ status also included three other barangays in Narra town — Antipuluan, Panacan and Panacan 2 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

