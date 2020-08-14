Narra seniors and PWDs receive local pension from Capitol

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña said in a statement issued by the province that each individual received P3,000 covering the year 2019.

Around 600 indigent senior citizens and 60 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Narra town have received their local social pension from the provincial government.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña said in a statement issued by the province that each individual received P3,000 covering the year 2019.

An amount of P3,000 or P500 monthly was also handed to each PWD covering July to December 2019.

“[Ito ay sa ilalim ng] regular ng programa ng naturang tanggapan na may layuning matulungan ang mga nakatatanda lalo na ang mga kapus-palad upang makatulong sa kanilang pangangailangan partikular sa mga gamot at pagkain,” she said.

Ablaña said they are also set to distribute pensions to senior citizens and PWDs in other towns.

Ablaña also said that it is based on the directive of Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez to distribute the pension of the Palaweños amid pandemic.

