Families in 23 barangays in the town of Narra received five kilos of rice assistance each to cope with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board Member Clarito “Prince” Demaala IV offered rice aid of 28,440 packs based on the number of families estimated in recent records by the town’s health personnel. The rice aid was distributed from December 15, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

Demaala said that the estimated P4,753,710.00 for rice, excluding gas, and labor for the rice distribution came from his personal funds to assist Narra households while the pandemic continues.

Distribution of rice aid.

Distribution of reading glasses for senior citizens.

On January 31, Demaala also spearheaded the first day of giving out reading glasses in the municipality, with Brgy. Calategas and Brgy. Aramaywan senior citizens as beneficiaries.