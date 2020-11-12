Narra IATF begins to open Mt. Victoria to residents

Sherwin Corpuz, tourism officer of the municipality, said Wednesday in an interview with Palawan News that opening Victoria’s Peak to mountaineers was based on the recommendation of their inter-agency task force (IATF) and their tourism council.

Narra residents will be the only visitors who will be allowed entry to Mt. Victoria as the town prepares to begin re-opening its tourism operation after months of closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sherwin Corpuz, tourism officer of the municipality, said Wednesday in an interview with Palawan News that opening Victoria’s Peak to mountaineers was based on the recommendation of their inter-agency task force (IATF) and their tourism council.

“Only a resident of Narra will be allowed sa Mt. Victoria. Hindi pa ito open para sa lahat, maybe soon kung ano talaga ang mapag-uusapan kung puwede na ito sa mga neighboring municipalities,” Corpuz said.

Corpuz said that in the last week of October, their office already conducted a cleanup drive in the opening points or starting trails to Mt. Victoria to prepare it to accept trekkers and mountaineers again.

Mt. Victoria, the second highest peak in Palawan, was where the carnivorous pitcher plant Nepenthes attenboroughii was discovered in 2007.

“Nagsagawa na po tayo ng clearing sa mga starting trail ni Mt.Victoria, particularly sa Sitio Bethlehem at Princess Urduja — may mga kahoy na natumba sa mga trail natin [dahil] sa mga nagdaang typhoon,” Corpuz said.

“May mga inquiries na tayo na mga iilan pero wala pa namang nagtutungo so far sa office natin,” he added.

Narra residents who wish to climb and explore the peak can visit their tourism office to undergo a proper briefing on the dos and don’ts when inside the area.

First-timers, on the other hand, have to spend time to undergo a basic course in mountaineering before they can obtain their permits.