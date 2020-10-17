Narra hospital to have TB and COVID-19 testing capacity

The Tuberculosis Program-Directly Observed Treatment Strategy (TB-DOTS) Clinic, which was formally inaugurated Thursday, increases the province’s existing capacity to deal with the pandemic virus.

The newly completed isolation facility and tuberculosis treatment clinic in Narra town, a project funded under Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, will have its own GenExpert machine to test for COVID-19, according to local officials.

The Tuberculosis Program-Directly Observed Treatment Strategy (TB-DOTS) Clinic, which was formally inaugurated Thursday, increases the province’s existing capacity to deal with the pandemic virus.

“Ginagawa natin ito bilang tugon para tutukan ang COVID pandemic. Kailangan natin ang isolation building, [kung] mild at asymptomatic [cases] dito natin sila ilagay,” Alvarez said in a statement released by the Provincial Information Office.

Acting Mayor Crispin Lumba said that the facility would help the locals to immediately consult illnesses including COVID-19.

“Malaki ang maitutulong talaga nito especially sa bayan ng Narra, sa mga may asymptomatic to mild cases [COVID-19] natin na kababayan mas matutukan sila ng ating medical frontliners,” Lumba said.

“Sa ilang taon namin sa health [sector], ngayon lang po kami nagkaroon ng magandang ospital. Sabi pa ni Engr. Purisima, lalagyan din ng GeneXpert ang TB-DOTS para kumpleto talaga,” Dra. Maria Arlin Josue, Chief of Hospital of Narra Municipal Hospital, said.

Palawan Governor Jose Ch. Alvarez, Engr. Saylito Purisima,Winston Arzaga, Acting Mayor Crispin Lumba,Jr., Dr. Peter Curameng of DOH-Palawan and Dra. Maria Arlin Josue led the blessing and turn over ceremony.

