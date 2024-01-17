Fourteen corn farmers in Narra celebrated their completion of a 16-week Farmers Field School (FFS) organized by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Corn Program.

The graduation ceremony took place on January 14 at the RBO Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMA) Compound in the municipality as a tribute to the farmers’ hard work.

Andres Esclavia, one of the participants, expressed his gratitude to the DA and the Narra municipal government for giving the training.

“Marami kaming natutunan, at salamat sa DA dahil kami ay napili upang makadalo sa training. Salamat din sa LGU ng Narra na kami ay naririnig sa aming mga kahilingan pagdating sa pagmamaisan,” said Andres Esclavia, one of the participants to the FFS.

The graduation event was attended by Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao, Provincial Agriculturist Romeo Cabungcal, and a representative from the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist.

Engr. Franz Cardano, corn program assistant regional focal person, assured the farmers of ongoing support, stating, “Dito lang ang DA para sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng proyekto at nandito kami para kayo ay gabayan at tulungan.”