Inanunsyo ng Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) na magsasagawa ng tie line maintenance activity sa July 9 at ang mga maaapektuhan na lugar dahil mawawala ang daloy ng kuryente ay ang ilang bahagi ng Puerto Princesa City, at ang mga bayan ng Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, at Roxas.

Ayon sa PALECO, magkakaroon ng curtailment o power production reduction sa darating na Sabado dahil sa hindi magiging available ang NAPOCOR-PALECO 69kV tie line kaya mawawalan ng kuryente sa Piltel Recloser simula 9:30 a.m. hanggang 12:15 p.m.; Buncag Recloser simula 12:10 p.m. hanggang 2:55 p.m.; at Factor Recloser mula 2:50 p.m. hanggang 5:30 p.m.

Ang mga bayan naman ng Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, at Roxas ay mawawalan ng kuryente simula 5 p.m. hanggang 6 p.m. dahil sa restoration ng grid mula sa island operation patunga sa normal operation.

Sa Sta. Monica Recloser, ang mga sinasakop nito na lugar ay mawawalan ng kuryente simula 8 a.m. hanggang 12 p.m. dahil sa isolation ng linya na maapektuhan ng NAPOCOR maintenance activity. Maaapektuhan din ang Dimalanta Road hanggang Sta. Lourdes (three phase line) dahil sa kaparehong sitwasyon ng Sta. Monica Recloser.

- Advertisement -

Sa pahayag pa ng PALECO, ang mga kuryente ay maaaring maibalik ng mas mabilis kesa sa itinakda, depende sa activity status ng NAPOCOR. Ang curtailment ng kuryente ay maaari din na mangyari kahit hindi sa itinakdang oras.

MGA APEKTADONG LUGAR SA PILTEL RECLOSER

Portion of Roxas St. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo St., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio St. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini St. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos St. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet St., Taft St. – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority), NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval St. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio St., Parola Rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols Rd.

*Including areas/coverage under Manalo Recloser

MGA APEKTADONG LUGAR SA BUNCAG RECLOSER

Baltan St. to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Fernandez St. – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao St. – from Malvar St. corner Lacao St., to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang Rd., Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near McDonalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan St., Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy Rd. – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy rd. to Fersal Hotel.

*Including the areas/coverage under Chariot Recloser

MGA APEKTADONG LUGAR SA FACTOR RECLOSER

Portion of Factor Rd. – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor Rd. going to Libis Rd. to Costa Palawan, Tabang Rd., Heredero Rd.(Libis), Ligaya st., Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon rd., Atrias rd., Lucero st., Bagalay st.,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones Rd. Single Phase Line, F. Lagan Rd. (Libis), Tucay Rd., Wescom Rd. to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang st., Sun Flower st., Sampaguita st., Palanca rd., Western Homes, Cabiguen st., Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn Rd., Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas St., Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP Rd., portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan rd., Fundador rd., to Mccoy’s Pizza.

*Including areas/coverage under Kalikasan Recloser

MGA APEKTADONG LUGAR SA STA. MONICA RECLOSER

Mitra Rd. to Bay Vista Rd., all households near Hilltop Pool and Villa, Puerto Vista Resto, Mitra Ranch, Panja Resort Palawan, Tropical Garden Villa, Portion of Sta Monica Highway – All households and establishments from of Sta. Monica Highway corner Mitra Rd. to Sicsican Highway, Citywood Subd., Golden Harvest Subd., Alfonso Subd., Golden Valley Subd., Teachers Village, Diamond Village, Dimalanta Rd., Virginia Subdivision 1,2,3,4,&5, Medina Subdivision, Supe Ville, Villa Pipim, Bacaltus Subd., Princesa Vill., Lafiphai Subdivision, Good Samaritan Subdivision, Camella Homes Bgy. Sicsican, All households and establishment along Irawan to Sta. Lourdes Loop going to Mt. Calvary., All houses and establishments under Bgy. Irawan- Irawan National Highschool, Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (Crocodile Farm), Irawan Integrated Agricultural Center (Livestock), Department of Agriculture, Palawan Integrated Area Development Project (PIADP), and Dairy Farm.

*Including areas/coverage under Solomon Recloser.