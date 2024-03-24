A congressman is pushing for an inquiry to identify and hold accountable the officials behind the acceptance at least 36 Chinese nationals as members of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA).

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said in a news release Sunday that the officials seem to be protecting China’s interest.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said during a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday that Chinese nationals served the voluntary uniformed organization but their contracts have been terminated

They held the ranks of brigadier general and commandant, according to Barbers.

“Nuong panahon ng Hapon sa Pilipinas, meron tayong mga Makapili. Ngayon, meron na rin umano tayong mga Makabagong Makapili na nagsisilbi sa interes ng China sa ating bansa. Panahon na para imbestigahan at kilalanin ang umano’y mga walang kunsensya at taksil sa bayan na mga ito (During the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, we had the Makapili. Now, we already have the alleged modern Makapili, serving the interest of China in the country. It’s about time to investigate and identify those who have no conscience and are traitors to the country),” Barbers said in a statement.

The Makabayang Katipunan ng mga Pilipino (Patriotic Association of Filipinos), better known as the Makapili, during World War II was a group of Filipinos who provided information and turned over fellow Filipinos to the invading Imperial Japanese Army forces.

“The Chinese nationals were with the PCGA for more or less three years. Did the PCG conduct due diligence on these nationals? Obviously, there’s none,” Barbers said.

Barbers said the recruited Chinese may be businessmen or tourists who wanted to stay longer in the country.

He said he also received reports that the Chinese recruits tagged along senior PCG officials during routine and official patrol missions at the disputed West Philippine Sea.

He said the Chinese could even be spies who gathered the strategies and missions of the PCG. (PNA)