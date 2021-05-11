May 11, 2021

Muslims to celebrate Eid’l Fitr amidst pandemic

By Rachel Ganancial | May 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Muslims in Palawan will mark the end of Ramadan this week by celebrating Eid’l Fitr for the second straight year in compliance with the health protocols due to the pandemic.

Ibrahim Abdulkarim, an Al-Farouq Institute uztad said the date will be on May 12 or 13 depending on the moon sighting Tuesday (May 11). Muslims within the area will hold usual activities inside the mosque instead of on the field, in keeping with health protocols.

“Mayroon pero sa loob ng mosque insha Allah. Kami-kami lang sa malapit dahil sa restriction din kaya hindi kami sa field,” Abdulkarim said in a text message to Palawan News on Tuesday.

As it is the second Ramadan during the pandemic, the celebration of Eid’l Fitr will be similar to how they did it in 2020.

“Halos ganoon (katulad noong 2020) pero hindi masyado kasi tulad ng simbahan ng Katoliko na puwede na rin magsimba, noong nakaraan bawal talaga. Ngayon puwede na, sumunod lang sa protocol. Kailangan naka-mask mga nagsisimba tulad namin, may mask din kami,” he added.

Earlier, Abdulkarim said the pandemic reduced the number of Muslims going to the mosque in compliance with health protocols. About 150 individuals were going to the mosque every praying hour in a day.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared May 13 as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr based on Proclamation No. 1142.

