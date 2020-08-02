Muslim faithfuls observe health protocols during Eid-al Adha

One of the mosques' in Palawan. || Image by Rachel Ganancial

Ust. Noor Haidy Ulal of Brooke’s Point said Saturday that while they have been used to organizing in large public areas to celebrate, they decided to follow the restrictions against large gatherings.

The local Muslim community in Palawan celebrated Eid-al Adha on July 31 while observing the minimum health protocols as prescribed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, he said that many chose to celebrate the Eid-al Adha in the nearest mosques around their area.

The town of Brooke’s Point has a population of 70,000 to 100,000 Muslims while the entire province hosts some 700,000 to 900,000 Muslims, according to Ulal.

The Eid-al Adha is one of Islam’s two main festivals in a year.

