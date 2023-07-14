The Maunlad Mushroom Producers Association has been granted P997,144.00 worth of raw materials, tools, jigs, and equipment by the regional office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The awarding took place at the Maunlad Mushroom Producers Association (MMPA) production area in Barangay Maunlad on July 3, as reported on Thursday, July 13, by DOLE MIMAROPA on its social media page.

The awarding was witnessed by barangay officials and residents and the Puerto Princesa City Public Employment Service Office.

DOLE MIMAROPA Regional Director Naomi Lyn Abellana personally handed over the materials to MMPA President Joe Pamor, along with Maunlad barangay captain Alfredo Mondragon Jr. and City PESO Manager Demetrio Lopez Jr.

Abellana emphasized in her message the importance of cooperation among the members, good business practices, and clear goals and direction of the association as keys to achieving success in their business.

She also encouraged the group to study their business operations and focus on production for now. Once the cash inflow stabilizes, they should consider diversifying their products.

On the other hand, Mondragon pledged support for the mushroom production livelihood project, as it will help create jobs for the residents of Brgy. Maunlad.

Lopez stated that they will assist DOLE Palawan in monitoring livelihood projects in the city.

Pamor expressed gratitude to DOLE for the assistance given to their association. He said the association members are excited to start large-scale mushroom production and ensure the success of their business.

The DILP or Kabuhayan Program is a DOLE initiative that is part of the government’s inclusive growth program, aiming to provide more jobs and reduce unemployment among Filipinos.