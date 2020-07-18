MSWD offices urged to assist seniors to avail of electric bill discounts

Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta said that under RA 9994 otherwise known as “Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010” senior citizens are entitled to a minimum of five percent discount from public utilities on their monthly utilization of water and electricity.

The Provincial Board has urged the social welfare and development offices of municipalities to facilitate the registration of senior citizens with the Palawan Electric Cooperation (PALECO) so they can avail of discounts provided under the law.

Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta said that under RA 9994 otherwise known as “Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010” senior citizens are entitled to a minimum of five percent discount from public utilities on their monthly utilization of water and electricity.

The resolution urged municipal social welfare and development offices to coordinate with Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) so that senior citizens can be registered to qualify for the discount.

“During the availment of the discount in their electric consumption, senior citizens suffer from long and slow system filling up necessary forms to apply such privilege,” Acosta said.

