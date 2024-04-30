A motorist was discovered deceased at Kilometer 18 North National Highway, Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City, at around 2:30 a.m. earlier today.

He was identified as Noel Abogado, a resident of Santol Road, Purok Lupang Pangako, Barangay San Jose, also in this city.

A report from Police Station 2 (PS 2) claimed that the Abogado was possibly on his way home to San Jose when the accident occurred at a curved section of the road.

Further details from the report indicate that at around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the area was awakened by a loud crash on the road.

The individual attempted to investigate the scene but failed to notice the accident due to the darkness of the area.

It wasn’t until 7:20 a.m. that the said accident was reported to PS 2, prompting the dispatch of police to the location where the victim was found on the side of his motorcycle by the canal beside the road.

It was said that the motorcycle overshot and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the railing on the side of the canal.

As a result, the man suffered severe head injuries, which led to his demise.