(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A motorcycle driver died in an accident on Sunday after colliding with a stray dog that suddenly crossed the road in front of an elementary school in Barangay San Isidro, San Vicente.

According to the investigation conducted by personnel from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), Manny Pablico, 49, a resident of Brgy. New Agutaya in the same town, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital where he was brought.

The accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on April 23, while Pablico was riding his motorcycle from Brgy. Alimanguan on his way home to Brgy. New Agutaya. As he approached the area where the accident occurred, a stray dog suddenly crossed the road, causing him to crash.

Pablico was immediately taken to the San Vicente District Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician due to the severity of the head injury he sustained.

