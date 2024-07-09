Two riders and a passenger were injured last night when their motorcycles collided at Kilometer 10, South National Highway, Brgy. Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City.

Police Station 2 (PS) said in a report that Ronnie Cayao was driving towards town when his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle driven by Revo Tantico, who allegedly swerved into his lane.

Cayao recounted noticing Tantico speeding in the opposite lane. The motorcycle suddenly veered uncontrollably, causing the collision. Despite attempts to evade, Cayao couldn’t avoid the crash.

As a result, Cayao’s motorcycle and passenger were thrown off the road, sustaining injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, while Tantico and his motorcycle fell on the road.

Tantico is reportedly in stable condition. He may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries and property damage.