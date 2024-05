A collision between a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a tricycle, and a motorcycle occurred at Dagomboy, Barangay Bancao Bancao at 5:48 p.m., today, May 27.

Witnesses said that the SUV rear-ended the tricycle as it was exiting from an establishment, pushing the tricycle onto the busy road where it collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver sustained head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by medical responders.