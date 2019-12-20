DISCLAIMER: The child's photo was posted upon the approval of Cathy Arceo (mother).

Mother fears daughter taken away by ex partner

A Palaweña mother is seeking help through social media to locate her 1-year-old daughter who she claimed may have been “kidnapped” by her former partner who is a Norwegian national.

Cathy Arceo, the mother, told Palawan News her former partner Aron Berg, 49, may have brought her daughter with him while she was away at work.

“Pag-uwi ko from work, wala na sila sa bahay. Tapos nag-contact ako sa tatay noong gabi, I demanded na ibalik ‘yong anak ko before 10 p.m. or else, magpapapulis ako ng kidnapping. Sabi niya iuuwi niya raw the following day, medyo pagod lang daw siya mag-drive,” Arceo said.

Arceo said she and Berg had a falling out but the latter was often coming to her house to see and visit their daughter.

“Dahil hindi civil ang relationship namin, actually, dalawang beses na kami nag-process ng marriage namin. Hindi ko rin maintindihan kung bakit hindi napro-process, parang at least in three years time,may na-maintain ka na certain income mo bago mabigyan ng permit to marry sa Norway. Hindi na-a-approve dahil dito siya sa Pilipinas at walang income talaga,” she said.

She added that Berg is also facing a case of illegal possession of firearms in Puerto Princesa and is out on bail.

Arceo said she feared that Berg might have taken her child and escaped out of the country. She claimed she had received a message from Berg on December 6 that he was already in Thailand.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.