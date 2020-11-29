More rains likely across PH ’til May 2021 as La Niña strengthens

The further strengthening of La Niña from December 2020 to January 2021 may likely continue until May, she said, adding that the eastern part of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are most likely to experience rains.

The country may expect more rain until early next year due to the further strengthening of La Niña, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) climate monitoring chief, Analiza Solis on Friday.

The further strengthening of La Niña from December 2020 to January 2021 may likely continue until May, she said, adding that the eastern part of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are most likely to experience rains.

“There is an increased likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions that could lead to adverse impacts such as heavy rainfall, floods, landslides in highly vulnerable areas,” Solis noted.

The weather bureau forecast a few tropical cyclones that may hit or develop in the country in the next months.

“There may be no typhoons, but the northeast monsoon will also trigger rains,” she said.

Based on Solis’ presentation, PAGASA is expecting one or two tropical cyclones in December 2020, and zero or at least one tropical cyclone each month from January to May 2021.

Chief of PAGASA’s weather division, Esperanza Cayanan, said PAGASA has forecast two low pressure areas (LPA) to form near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) from November 26 to December 2.

These LPAs, Cayanan said, have a low chance to develop into a tropical cyclone.

“The first LPA will directly exit PAR after formation, while the second LPA will likely move towards the Philippine landmass. So there is no active tropical cyclone threat during this forecast period,” she said.

From December 3 to December 9, Cayanan said the LPA is still unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone and is forecast to traverse the Visayas – southern Luzon area.

“Another LPA may form in the Western Pacific. It may enter PAR, but less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone,” she said.

The third LPA may make landfall in Samar – southern Luzon area and may traverse the Visayas while moving towards the West Philippine Sea.

While there is no tropical cyclone threat in the forecast period, Cayanan noted that changes in the forecast will be closely monitored. (PNA)