More capitol employees asked to return to workplace

Even with rising COVID-19 cases in the northern island of Coron, the provincial government has relaxed its work-at-home policy by requiring 70 percent of its personnel to return to their Capitol offices for work.

At the height of the pandemic, the local government had earlier cut its work force to 50 percent by requiring non frontline department employees to work from home.

Governor Jose Alvarez, in Executive Order No. 102 issued this week, increased from 50 to 70 percent the number of the employees and staffs of the provincial work rendering work.

“Subject to the exceptions of the frontline departments such as but not limited to Rescue 165, Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), hospitals, program manager and director to hereby adopt the 70 percent at your workplaces effective September 16, 2020,” he said.

The same work arrangement will also be implemented to senior citizens, pregnant women and person with pre-existing medical condition.

The alternative work arrangement shall be effective during the State of Public Health Emergency and upon revocation by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The CSC issued last week’s Memorandum Circular No. 07-2020, pursuant to Proclamation No. 922, providing the guidelines for the implementation of the alternative work arrangement.

