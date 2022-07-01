The tropical depression Domeng and the severe tropical storm Chaba have both strengthened the southwest monsoon affecting a large portion of Luzon and Visayas, bringing monsoon rains to Palawan, according to the state weather bureau.

Benison Estareja, weather specialist, said however that tropical depression Domeng inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is less likely to landfall, while the severe tropical storm Chaba (formerly Caloy), remains outside PAR.

“Walang tayong landfall scenario o hindi natin nakikitang didikit or magla-landfall itong si bagyong Domeng. Wala tayong nakataas na tropical cyclone wind signal,” he said.

“Monsoon rain pa rin tayo sa apat na probinsya– Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales and Bataan provinces. Asahan pa rin ang pabugso-bugsong pag-ulan na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha or landslides. Possible din tayo magtaas ng rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings,” he added.

Domeng is forecast to move north northwest in the next three days and remain far from landmass.

It is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday and may reach a peak intensity of 86 kph on Saturday. It may exit the PAR on Saturday, July 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan Island. It is also raised over waters of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

The wave height may reach up to 4.5-meter high, PAGASA added.