The southwest monsoon continues to affect the large portion of Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with chances of rain. However, there is no low-pressure area spotted within Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the MIMAROPA region will experience scattered rains with thunderstorm due to southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Kasalukuyan, malaking bahagi ng Luzon ang nakararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan dulot ng habagat. Ang southwest monsoon ay naaapektuhan ang buong bansa,” he said.

According to the three-day outlook of PAGASA, the southwest monsoon will weaken from August 2 to August 4.

As monsoon weakens, the ridge of high-pressure will occur, which will result to fair weather condition in the coming days. However, isolated rains will be experienced due to thunderstorms.

Around two to three storms are expected to develop in PAR within the month of August, he added.

